MTN FA Cup: Dreams send Hearts packing in dramatic fashion

Sports News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: GNA

Defending MTN FA Cup Champions Accra Hearts of Oak were knocked out of this year's competition after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Agyenim Boateng gave Dreams the lead in the early stages of the first half, but a dramatic series of events in the last minute of added time made the game pulsating.



Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe awarded Hearts a penalty in the 98th minute of the game after Kwadwo Obeng Junior was brought down in the penalty area.



Substitute Benjamin Yorke missed his initial kick, but referee Rustum ordered for it to be retaken after the goalkeeper came off his line to make the save.



The decision by the referee infuriated the Dreams player, who temporarily walked off the pitch but came back later as Samuel Inkoom failed to put the ball at the back of the net.



It was a well-deserved win for Dreams FC, who were brilliant on the day and dominated possession in both halves, with Hearts often on the back foot.



Hearts were lackluster in every department of the game, especially in defence, where debutant Yakubu Zakari made a lot of mistakes, giving away the only goal of the match.



The Phobians really struggled in the game and should have been down by more goals, but goalkeeper Richmond Ayi pulled off some brilliant saves to keep the scoreline slim.



But Hearts couldn't capitalise on the last chance as Dreams held on to progress to the Round of 16 of this year's competition.