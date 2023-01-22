MTN FA Cup: Benab FC coach blames poor officiating for loss to Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Benab FC coach, Abu Adams, has voiced out his disappointments and frustrations over their defeat against Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 on Saturday, January 21, 2023.



He believes that poor officiating was the primary cause for their loss, claiming that the officials favored the Porcupine Warriors during the game.



Despite the outcome, coach Adams praised his team for their hard work and determination on the field.



"I’m not happy because the officiating wasn’t good for us. It was a bad officiating and it seems they’re favouring Kotoko to score us," he told StarTimes after the game.



“We couldn’t defend the last corner kick because my boys lost concentration at that time but for me, they played well.



"I’m happy with the way my boys played, they did that to my satisfaction but I’m only annoyed with officiating. You indicated five minutes additional time but we played eight.”