MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko draw BYFA, Hearts of Oak face Liberty Professionals in round of 64

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Record winners of the MTN FA Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak, have been paired with Liberty Professionals in the Round of 64 of the knockout competition.



Accra Hearts of Oak have won the competition 10 times – with their last final appearance ending in defeat to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in 2017.



On the other hand, Asante Kotoko will trek to Bekwai to face Bekwai Youth Football Academy.



The Porcupine Warriors are the defending champions and will throw everything into the gamer to progress to the Round of 32.



Other exciting fixtures include Aboi United FC versus Samartex 1996.



Two-time winners Medeama SC will face Sekondi Eleven Wise - with 1985 champions Okwaku United set to face Division Two side Kade United FC.



2014 finalists Inter Allies will lock horns with Tema Youth at the Tema Park while Legon Cities host Uncle T FC at the Accra Sports stadium.



In the Northern Region, Real Tamale United has a test against city rivals Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama stadium.



Elsewhere in Brong Ahafo – Aduana Stars need to dig deep against Eleven Wonders.



There is also another Premier League affair between King Faisal and AshantiGold SC.



Matches in the Round of 64 are scheduled for Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31, 2021.