MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko announce squad for Bekwai Youth Football Academy tie

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Coach Mariano Barreto has named a 19-man squad for Asante Kotoko’s Round of 64 MTN FA Cup tie against Bekwai Youth Football Academy.



The Ghana Premier League side will be hosted at the Nana Gyamfi Park this afternoon.



Asante Kotoko will be looking to avenge a painful 2-1 win they suffered against BYFA in the 2017 FA Cup round of 64 tie in Bekwai.



Asante Kotoko will be without goalkeeper Razak Abalora, Abdul Ganiyu, Ibrahim Imoro as they’ve joined the Black Stars and the Black Meteors teams respectively for their incoming international friendlies.



Kwame Baah who missed the club’s last game against Aduana Stars has returned to the team together with long-time absentee Wahab Adams.



Youngster Andrews Appau is in line to make his Asante Kotoko debut since joining the club. Ibrahim Osman and Naby Keita are also back in the team.



Below is the full squad:



Goalkeepers: Felix Annan & Kwame Baah.



Defenders: Samuel Frimpong, Christopher Nettey, Patrick Asmah, Mubarik Yusif, Wahab Adams, Andrews Appau & Habib Mohammed.



Midfiielders: Mudasiru Salifu, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Latif Anabila, Fabio Gama, Emmanuel Gyamfi & Augustine Okrah.



Strikers: Andy Kumi, Evans Adomako, Nabby Keita & Osman Ibrahim.



You can also watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



