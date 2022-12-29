MTN FA Cup: Abdul Nuhu sends Wa Suntaa SC into Last 32, saves three penalties in shootouts

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: Ismail Saani Abacha, Contributor

Wa Suntaa SC shot-stopper, Abdul Moomin Nuhu powered his side into the MTN FA Cup last 32 with an impressive performance at the Wa Park.



The goalkeeper ended the FA Cup dreams of Berekum Chelsea with three game-winning saves to eliminate the 2011 CAF Champions League semi-finalists.



A 0-0 score line after 90 minutes saw the goalkeeper stealing the headlines with major saves to deny the visitors at the Wa Park.



Inspired by his 90 minutes performances against the premier league side, Moomin then turned the game on its head after the visitors surged into a 3-1 lead in the eventful spot kicks.



With the scores at 3-1 and in search of one goal to seal their place in the last 32, Berekum Chelsea FC saw their dreams perish.



Isaac Oppong's kick was miraculously saved by the inspired Moomin in an acrobatic style to set the stadium agog.



The host clawed back into the game ahead of the fifth kick for each side.



With the crowd and destiny behind him, the man of the moment saved the fifth kick from Berekum Chelsea FC to peg the scores at 3-3 after five kicks each.



The keeper then kept his cool to snatch the win for Wa Suntaa SC when he saved the sudden death first kick for the visitors after Osman Goro had put the host ahead.



The thrilling clash set the Wa stadium alive as seen in the video attached.