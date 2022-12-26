MTN FA CUP Round 64: RTU thrash Kumbungu Binbiem FC 4-0

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United (RTU) put on a show on Sunday afternoon in the MTN FA Cup Round 64 encounter against Kumbungu Binbiem FC.



At the end of a one-sided affair, the Ghana Premier League club secured a thumping 4-0 victory to progress to the Round 32 stage of the domestic cup competition.



Throughout the match, Kumbungu Binbiem FC could not threaten as they played at the mercy of the superior opponent.



Eventually, goals from Kushibo, Manaf, and Kuka propelled Real Tamale United to the needed victory.



In Kumasi, King Faisal also cruised past PRO Players Football Academy with a 2-0 victory to advance to the Round 32 stage.



Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will be in action on Monday and Tuesday respectively.



The Phobians have won the MTN FA Cup two seasons in a row and hoping to make it three.