MTN Bright Scholars record outstanding results

Six beneficiaries of the MTN Bright Scholarship programme have graduated with first class honors from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Education and University of Cape Coast respectively.



These beneficiaries were supported by the MTN Ghana Foundation through its Bright Scholarship Scheme to pursue degree programs in various disciplines. The scholarship covered their cost of tuition, accommodation, a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials that were needed during their studies.



Mr. Samuel Appiah (B.Com Finance), Elvis Attah (B.Sc Biochemistry), Francis Chempa (B.Sc Information Technology) and Seth Kofi Pobee (B.Sc Physician Assistant Studies) all graduated from University of Cape Coast whilst George Armeyaw (BSC Integrated Science Education) and Robert Atim Annab graduated from University of Education and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology.



In his valedictory message as the best graduating student of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Robert Atim Annab said “My special thanks goes to MTN Ghana Foundation for the award of Bright Scholarship, As someone coming from a less endowed background, I would not have achieved this great success without their financial support.”



Commenting on this remarkable performance, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng said “MTN Ghana Foundation is proud to see how well our beneficiaries are doing. We are very excited about their future and we believe that all of them will work towards contributing positively to society”.



The MTN Bright Scholarship was initiated in 2018 and was in fulfillment of a commitment MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016.



During the celebrations, MTN, through the MTN Ghana Foundation promised to award a total of 300 scholarships over a period of three years. The final batch of 100 scholarships were awarded this year for the 2020 edition of the Bright Scholarship scheme.



The MTN Ghana Foundation has over a 12-year period awarded over 1300 scholarships to students from basic school to the tertiary level through different scholarship programs.









