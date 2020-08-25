Soccer News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

MSV Duisburg tracking Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu

German 3.Liga side MSV Duisburg are set to sign Ghanaian attacker Prince Osei Owusu ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report



Owusu has spent the last two seasons on loan at third-tier side TSV 1980 Munich from newly promoted Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld.



The 23-year-old featured in 29 games, scored five goals, and provided four assists in the 2019/2020 season.



Owusu has contract with Arminia until June 2021 but he has been told to find a new club for the 2020/2021 campaign after being left out of pre-season training.



Duisburg are keen on landing the striker as they look their attack for the new season and have already opened negotiations with Arminia which is far advanced.





