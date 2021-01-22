Soccer News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

MKE Ankaragucu's Joseph Paintsil excels in narrow win against Kasimpasa

Ghanaian international, Joseph Paintsil [L]

Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil displayed impressive form on Thursday while in action for MKE Ankaragucu in the team’s 1-0 win against Kasimpasa.



The forward joined the Turkish Super Lig club last summer and has since been key for the team.



Today, Joseph Paintsil was handed a starting role by his manager to help MKE Ankaragucu look for a win in the matchday 19 fixture of the ongoing football season in Turkey.



In a first half that produced a lot of action, the winger dazzled with his attacking play while causing havoc to the defense of Kasimpasa.



On the matchday, an own goal from Florent Hadergjonaj in the 16th minute handed MKE Ankaragucu the narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Joseph Paintsil, 22, on the afternoon, lasted 64 minutes before his place was taken by Emre Gural.



This season, the forward has played 16 matches for his team and has in the process chipped in with five goals.