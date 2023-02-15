Lydia Forson 'disappointed' in Christian Atsu's Turkish club for slow-paced rescue efforts

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Ghanaian actress and activist, Lydia Forson has criticized Turkish Super League side Hatayspor for not doing enough to find Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu who has been missing since the earthquake struck parts of the country on Sunday, February 6.



In response to the latest statement by the agent of the footballer, Lydia Forson who has been consistent with her prayers and advocacy for the quick resolution of the issue expressed disappointment in the club for not making Atsu’s rescue a priority.



While the celebrated actress appreciates the fact that all lives matter, she believes that by virtue of being one of their players, Hatayspor owe the family of Christian Atsu and to a larger extent Ghanaians a responsibility to commit all available resources to the rescue of the winger.



Lydia Forson is also unhappy with the flow of information about the situation as it has in certain instances created false hope and heartaches for Atsu’s family and Ghanaians who are concerned about his whereabouts and state.



“I’m really disappointed to learn that @Hatayspor_FK isn’t doing enough to help locate Christian Atsu. Whiles every life matters; this life was in your care,with no immediate family and in a foreign country. It seems all we’ve received is emotional turmoil due to misinformation.



“I have stated repeatedly that all lives matter in this devastation, praying for the life of one, doesn’t negate the importance of another. That being said, my personal issue in all of this,is the way information has been handled. No family deserves the uncertainty,” she posted on Twitter.



On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Nana Sechere, the agent of Christian Atsu offered an update on rescue efforts for the footballer.



He lamented that whiles they have made some progress by identifying the room and some personal belongings of Christian Atsu, there is still no sign of the player.



“It has been 9 days since the earthquake and we still have not located Christian. I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected,” he wrote.



“During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.



“Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to 5 lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able to locate Christian.



“This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors. However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground.



“Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers. It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian.



“Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful. We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority.”



