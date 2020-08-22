Sports News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Lumor Agbenyenu set to join German side Hanover 96

Lumor is expected to be in Germany in the coming days to finalize the deal

Ghanaian international, Lumor Agbenyenu Suleyman is set to join German Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96 on loan until the end of the season, according to media report.



The 24-year-old left back is joining the German side from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and reports by Ghanaian portal Sportsworldghana.com indicate that discussions are far advanced between the two parties.



Lumor is expected to be in Germany in the coming days to finalize the year-long loan deal with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the campaign.



The talented left-back is one of the players manager Kenan Kocak is counting on for the coming season as they seek to book their Bundesliga ticket.



Lumor is not new to the German second-tier having previously played for 1860 Munich. Hannover is going to be Lumor’s third loan club in three years having already featured for Goztepe and Real Mallorca.

