Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Lumor Agbenyenu rejected Braga

Black Stars defender, Lumor Agbenyenu

Black Stars left-back, Lumor Agbenyenu rejected the chance to move to Braga in the winter transfer window, footballghana.com can exclusively report.



It is understood that Lumor Agbenyenu was offered to Braga in order to get Rio Ave defender Matheus Reis but the defender did not like the idea.



Lumor Agbenyenu may end up going on loan when another transfer window opens.



The defender featured for the Black Stars in 2019 but was unable to feature for the national team last year due to some issues.



The Sporting CP defender featured for Spanish Premier La Liga side Real Mallorca in the 2019/2020 season.



