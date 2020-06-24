Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Lumor Agbenyenu fit for Real Madrid clash

Black Stars and RCD Mallorca defender Lumor Agbenyenu has been passed fit for Thursday's clash with Real Madrid after recovering from an injury.



The 23-year-old suffered a muscular fracture injury during the team's training session ahead of the restart of the Spanish La Liga.



But the left-back is set to start at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as Vicente Moreno's side look to bounce back to winning ways, having picked up only one point in their last two games.



He took part in the team's training on Tuesday at Ciutat Esportiva Antonio Asensio de Son Bibiloni.



Agbenyenu has made 21 appearances for RCD Mallorca in all competitions so far this season.



Below are the players who trained on Tuesday ahead of Real Madrid clash:



Goalkeepers: Manolo Reina, Miquel Parera, Elías Ramírez, Chus Ruiz(B).



Defenses: Joan Sastre, Xisco Campos, Fran Gámez, Lumor Agbenyenu, Aleksander Sedlar, Antonio Raíllo, Martin Valjent, Fran González (B) Rafel Obrador (Cad).



Midfielders: Josep Señé, Marc Pedraza, Iddrisu Baba, Alejandro Pozo, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodríguez, Yannis Salibur, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Aleix Febas, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Romero (Cad).



Forwards: Lago Júnior, Pablo Chavarría, Ante Budimir, Cucho Hernández, Abdon Prats.

