Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Rahman to leave Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca

Black Stars duo Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Rahman

Black Stars duo, Lumor Agbenyenu, and Baba Rahman are set to leave Spanish La Liga side, Real Mallorca after the expiration of their respective loan deals.



Lumor Agbenyenu joined the club on loan from Portuguese side, Sporting CP whiles Baba Rahman joined the club from English giant Chelsea before the start of the just-ended season.



Baba and Lumor have been left out of Mallorca squad that begun pre-season on Tuesday at the Son Bibiloni facilities.



Real Mallorca were relegated to the lower side in the just-ended season finishing 19th on the league log with 33 points.

