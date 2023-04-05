Lukaku sent off for over-celebrating late goal after racist abuse

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was sent off following an incident of racist abuse in the Italian Cup semi-final first leg against Juventus.



Lukaku, who scored a 95th-minute penalty to equalize for Inter, was sent off for excessive celebration after Juventus fans chanted racist slurs at the Belgian international.



Roc Nation Sports, Lukaku’s representatives, has called for the Italian authorities to take action against Juventus for the abuse.



“Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted,” the statement read.



“Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect the League to condemn the behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately. The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse.”



The match was marred by a total of three red cards, with Juan Cuadrado and Inter’s goalkeeper Samir Handanovic also being dismissed. All three players will miss the second leg of the Italian Cup semi-final.



Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri downplayed the incident, saying: “It’s nothing, just a bit of chaos at the end of a balanced game.”



The incident has sparked a wider debate on racism within football, and the need for swift action to be taken by football authorities across Europe.



