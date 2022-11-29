Luis Suarez issues warning to Ghana ahead of final Group H game

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Uruguay veteran, Luis Suarez has stressed that they will fight to beat Ghana in the final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In an interview ahead of the all-important final group game, the former Barcelona star has warned that Uruguay will take the game as a do-or-die affair.



“We have one point and the final match against Ghana is do and die. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy,” Luis Suarez said.



The Uruguay attacker added, “We are going to put our lives and soul in this last match, Ghana is a good team but we know them, we have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again.



“We have watched their video clips and they have a porous defence, we will utilize on that to beat them.”



Luis Suarez is in contention to start for Uruguay in the final Group H game against Ghana.



That encounter is scheduled to be played on Friday, December 2.



Ghana after that 2010 heartbreak will be hoping to beat Uruguay to set things right and pay the South Americans back.