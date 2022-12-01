Luis Suarez blames Asamoah Gyan for Ghana's infamous quarter-final exit, refuses to apologise

Sports News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Uruguay striker, Luis Suarez has blamed former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan for Ghana's hurtful quarter-final exit from the 2010 World Cup.



According to Suarez, the referee awarded Ghana a penalty after he saved a goal-bound header with his hand but Gyan failed to convert what was the last kick of the exra-time.



Speaking ahead of yet another clash against Ghana at the World Cup after 12 years, the former Barcelona man said he cannot apologise for his actions because he did not miss the penalty.



"I don't think I have to apologise for that because I think there was a handball but the Ghana player missed the penalty, not me. Maybe I can apologise if I made a tackle and injured a player, that I can maybe apologise. But in this situation, I took a red card and the referee take a penalty, It's not my fault because I didn't miss the penalty. You see the play who missed the penalty said he would do the same in this situation. It's not my responsibility he missed the penalty," he said at the pre-match.



Suarez has been tagged as the villain for preventing Africa from a historic semi-final berth after saving the header with his hand.



He channelled his inner goalkeeping skills and saved Dominic Adiyiah's goal-bound header, which resulted in a penalty for Ghana.



Gyan, however, stepped up and hit the crossbar from 12 yards. Ghana eventually lost 4-2 on penalties after the match ended one-all.



The two sides lock horns again on the World stage in yet another defining game that will determine who will progress to the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The game is scheduled for Friday, December 2 at the Al Janoub stadium.



Ghana are on three points and will need a win to qualify while Uruguay, who have one point will need a win and also hope South Korea fail to beat already qualified Portugal.





