Ludogorets to file complaint against referee after Elvis Manu's goal against Selo was denied

Ludogorets will file a complaint against the refereeing in the match with Tsarskoe Selo from the 22nd round of the Efbet League, which ended 1: 1



Kiril Despodov passed to Elvis Manu, who scored a goal. However, the assistant referee raised the flag and Todorov did not count the regular goal.



On the replays, it was clear that Manu was in a regular position and the referee was making the wrong decision.



In this way, gross errors in the native judiciary continue in full force. It is no coincidence that most of the teams voted against the chairman of the Judicial Commission, Kostadin Gerginov.



According to Ludogorets, Decpodov passed to Manu, who sent the ball into the empty net, but the touch-line referee Nikifor Velkov marked the goal non-existent.





The situation was described in the following way on the website of Ludogorets:



