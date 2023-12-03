Lower tier side Attram de Visser involved in a gruesome accident

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana lower division side, Attram de Visser have been involved in an accident leaving several players and technical team members injured.



The accident happened when they were returning from a Division One League game against Golden Kicks in Tema.



A trailer rammed into their team bust leaving injured. The team bus had packed beside the road but unfortunately, the long vehicle swept into them injuring all of them and resulting in the amputation of the arm of one of the technical team members.



According to reports, the accident occurred three weeks ago. Injured players and technical team members were admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.



They are responding to treatment with their discharge date not immediately known due to the degree of the injuries.