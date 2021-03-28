Lower division side Benab FC beats King Faisal friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

King Faisal's preparations for the second half of the Ghana Premier League suffered a jolt on after a 1-0 defeat to lower side Benab FC in a friendly on Saturday, 27 March 2021.



New coach Kasim Gokyildiz took charge of the team as he faces a mammoth task of retaining their top-flight status.



After the match, the Turk told the club's Twitter account: "It was a good exercise for the team despite the defeat."



Faisal has bolstered their squad with some experienced players including former Ghana U20 midfielder Seidu Salifu, Eric Donkor, Samudeen Ibrahim, and Latif Salifu.



Also, former Hearts of Oak and Wa All-Stars defenders Richard Akrofi, Franklyn Osei, Awudu Mohammed, and Gabo Mohammed have joined.