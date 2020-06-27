Sports News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Low salaries have forced Ghanaians to move elsewhere - Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has attributed the mass player exodus in the country to poor payment structure by Ghanaian clubs.



The former Black Stars player spoke about the player exodus and the reasons why they leave, he also urged the Ghana Football Association and clubs to fix the pay situation otherwise players will continue to leave.



Speaking to Joy FM the U-17 World Cup winner said“The problem is that players in Ghana think they are not getting enough money here so they go elsewhere. Who are you to advise him not to go? At the end of the day, everyone talks about life after football so you have to take care of yourself. If we are not able to change our attitude and pay our players well, this thing won’t change,"



Odartey Lamptey who owns the Glo Lamp Soccer Academy advised clubs to get more sponsors who will help them deal with the salary situation.



"I understand that sponsorship is a problem so some of the clubs find it difficult to pay players but I’m sure we have a lot of huge companies in Ghana. With this new FA [led by Kurt], I believe he is doing things behind the scenes. We should be able to bounce back. Clubs should be able to get sponsors and we should be able to pay players well. I was very sad to see the players in the videos from Ethiopia, India, and others,” he added.

