Low patronage of GPL games is only at Accra and Kumasi - Tony Aubynn

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Dr. Tony Aubynn, has voiced his opinion on the issue of low attendance at Premier League games in Ghana.



In an interview with Joy News, Dr. Aubynn stated that the problem of low attendance is only evident in Accra and Kumasi, and that the situation is different at other venues across the country.



Dr. Aubynn went on to challenge the assertion that low attendance is a widespread problem in the country, stating that there is no factual basis to support this.



He cited examples of other venues such as Samreboi, Tarkwa, and Bechem where he claims that fans do attend games.



According to Dr. Aubynn, the low attendance in Accra and Kumasi is merely an optical illusion that has been blown out of proportion.



He believes that the situation in these cities is not representative of the rest of the country and that the Ghana FA should focus on finding solutions to address the problem in these specific locations.



“I wonder if that thing has a factual base. It’s Accra and Kumasi that seem to have been suffering that," he said.



"Go to Samreboi and tell me that fans don’t go to the stadium. Go to Tarkwa and tell me that they don’t go. Go to Bechem, fans go.



“So that assertion, I wonder if it is factually based but it is because these areas create the optics”, he added.