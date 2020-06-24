Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Louis Saha advises Thomas Partey to join Manchester United

Former Manchester United legend Louis Saha has urged Ghana and Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey to join the club in the summer.



The 26-year-old is enjoying his best season in LaLiga with Atletico Madrid and with his release clause set at just €50million (£43.5m), it is no surprise he is on the radar of several clubs.



Partey, who has three years left on his contract has made 28 league appearances and scored two this campaign.



"He’s a top player. He’s a defensive presence and a tremendous prospect. Whether he can make an impact right away remains to be seen, as we have McTominay, Fred, and Matic," Saha told Compare Bet.



"However, we have seen the impact that someone like Fabinho has had on Liverpool. He has mastered that position. Fabinho has improved the players around him.



"This guy is a rock, he defends in such a way that allows the Liverpool frontline to play their game knowing he’s protecting the defence. Perhaps a Fabinho-like player is already at United, but if not, then we need to find someone, whether that’s Thomas Partey or anyone else."



Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, are working on a new deal to tie down the player until 2026 (his current contract runs until 2023) and want to increase his clause to a more prohibitive €100m (£87m), according to reports in Spain.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.