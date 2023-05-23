Lothar Matthäus reveals behind the purchase of Accra Lions

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

German football legend Lothar Matthäus says his decision to co-own Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Lions is to spend all his time in football and also give back to society.



The former German international joined forces with Ghanaian player Frank Acheampong and renowned football agent Oliver Konig to acquire a stake at the Ghana Premier League side in a bid to contribute towards its growth, develop talent in West Africa and open up a route to Europe for young players.



Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the 1990 FIFA World Cup winner said “I like to spend all my time in football. I want to give back to the community. I want to help with my experience", he said.



He also encouraged players of Accra Lions to approach him for any kind of help when need be. “To the Accra Lions players, we know the football a bit longer than you so you can always come to me or anyone in the team for help,” he added.





