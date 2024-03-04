Lordico Promotion Football Academy to discover talents in Central Region

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Lordico Promotions, a Ghanaian-owned players’ management agency has announced the establishment of the Lordico Promotions Football Academy.



The academy, which is owned by renowned Ghanaian football agent, Lord Abankwa, will be based in the Central region.



According to Lord Abankwa, the newly established football academy aims to become one of the leading talent discovery and nurturing institutions in the country.



He told GhanaWeb that LPFA will expose young talented footballers to world-class training facilities that will aid their development.



To help him achieve this aim, Lord Abankwa has brought on board, renowned French football agent, Cyrille Allain as the director and Parker Ayewubo as Technical Advisor.



Swedish footballer, Tobias Tigjani Sana has also joined as an ambassador who will be inspiring the youngsters with his experience in the game.



According to the management, the academy will pursue CSR initiatives that will see them construct sporting projects in the home regions of players who earn lucrative moves to clubs after passing through the academy.



