Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Look at the benefits Gyan will bring to the club, not the money – Anim Addo tells Kotoko

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan’s business manager, Samuel Anim Addo has told Asante Kotoko SC to first consider the numerous benefits they will get by securing his client's signature instead of the money they will pay.



Accra-based Angel 102.9 FM has reported that Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time top scorer has asked the Porcupines to pay him half a million dollars before he will agree to sign for them.



The purported $500,000 demand from Gyan has generated a heated debate among football fans and pundits as some believe that a 34-year-old clubless striker does not deserve such an amount from a financially handicapped club-like Asante Kotoko.



Reacting to this news in an interview with Accra based Angel FM, Anim Addo who couldn't confirm or deny the $500,000 asking price of Asamoah Gyan advised Kokotoko to look at the benefits they will also get if they signed his client.



“I don’t know where the news is coming from that Gyan is demanding for such amount and even if that is the case, how many supporters do Kotoko have? Kotoko has about ten million fans and if they should secure the services of Gyan and sell one of his replica for GHC10, what will be the benefit?”



“You look at the marketability, promotion wise and benefits he can make for the club. The number of goals he will provide has not been mentioned and to me we should look at the positives of bringing such a player to the club, finding a strategy to get him, let him be in the game, and let us all benefits,” he concluded.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.