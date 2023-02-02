Long Jumper Deborah Acquah qualifies for 2023 World Athletics Championships

Track & Field News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Ghanaian long jumper, Deborah Acquah, has qualified for the 2023 World Athletics Championships which would be held in Budapest.



Acquah qualified to compete at the next World Championships with her jump of 6.94m at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham 2022.



The national record holder for long jump won bronze medal for Ghana at the Commonwealth Games.



Acquah’s qualification was confirmed in the list published by the World Athletics at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in August.



The Ghanaian long jumper will come up against Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, the defending Champion, Ivana Vuelta of Serbia, who won the European Diamond League and Commonwealth champion, Ese Brume of Nigeria, at the event.



Acquah started the year 2023 with a second effort of 6.62m at the Razorback Invitational.



Deborah Acquah and Ghana’s Men’s 4x100m relay team are the only contingents who have so far qualified for 2023 World Athletics Championships.



