Lodico Promotions sign deal with Pantum Group to discover, manage more Ghanaian footballers

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fast-rising Ghanaian-UK-based Talent Management Agency Lodico Promotions have signed a groundbreaking deal with Pantum Groups Limited.



Lodico Promotions signed a two-year partnership deal with Pantum Group Limited to work in the field of sports.



The two companies will work together in collaboration to scout and manage players from Ghana and the African diaspora.



Chief Executive Officer of Lodico Promotions Mr. Lord Abankwa signed the partnership agreement in the presence of founder and CEO of Pantum Group Mr. Festus Mansaray at their office in Mayfair, London.



This partnership will see both companies working together in order to bring talented Ghanian and African footballers to Europe to further their footballing careers.



Pantum Groups Ltd is a privately owned company from the UK that provides bespoke services in the UK and internationally in the sectors of Real Estates, Interior Design, Sports, and Concierge.



"We provide services in the areas of Scouting, Players Management, Contract Negotiations, Sponsorship Negotiations, Partnership Negotiations, Financial & Wealth Management," states Pantum Group on their official website.



Lodico Promotions is revered for their top-notch services for footballers seeking to ply their trades abroad and have in recent times scouted some of the best young talents for clubs in Europe.



“We see ourselves as treasure hunters for new and fresh faces that meet our client’s requirement exactly. This philosophy has made us very successful for many years now. We currently represent more than 100 talents working for large clients from various industries. We are the best place for new talents to develop," said Mr Abankwa in a previous interview.