Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Local players deserve $1000 monthly salary – Kwasi Donsu

Medeama S.C midfielder, Kwasi Donsu

Medeama Sporting Club midfielder, Kwasi Donsu, has suggested to the Ghana Premier clubs to institute a salary structure which will help curb the rampant player exodus in the league.



The mass exodus of players in the domestic top-flight league has affected the standard of the Ghana Premier League and also the performance of Ghanaian teams in Africa.



Most players who turn out to perform well join other clubs on the continent or move to Europe for greener pastures.



Ghana has been ranked as the second exporter of footballers (311 players) by a survey conducted by CIES report in 2020.



Adding his voice to the growing concern, Kwasi Donsu in an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua said, “Players travel outside because of money. It is worrying to see local players traveling outside to join clubs below standards. Truth to be told, the Ghana league can be rated ahead of most of the leagues players move to join but it is all about money.”



He continued, “If local players receives better salaries they wouldn’t bother themselves to travel because most of them travel to seek for greener pastures. So I will plead with the clubs to be keen about player salaries in the country”



“It will be prudent for Premier League players to receive a minimum salary of %1000 to curb player exodus,” he said.

