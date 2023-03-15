Local players can’t make current Black Stars squad – GFA Exco member

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has disclosed that current players in the Ghana Premier League are not ripe to play for the Black Stars.



Black Stars coach Chris Hughton announced a 25-man squad for the doubleheader against Angola, leaving no room for any local players.



Defending the current Black Stars squad, Nana Oduro Sarfo explained that the squad is dominated by players abroad because they play at the highest level, unlike the home-based players.



“Most of the players out there [in the squad], some came from the U-23. I have nothing against the selection of players, all I want is Ghana to win the game [against Angola],” he told Joy Sports.





“Black Stars call-ups are based on your performance for a period. If we have so many players in Europe and their performances are good juxtaposed against the local players here, they are a shade ahead of them, what do you want us to do?” he quizzed.



He went on to state that until there is a policy to mandatorily name local players in the squad, Black Stars coaches are at liberty to name players they believe can get the results.



“There is no quota. Until we decide that there should be a quota — maybe 30% should be local players, so be it.”



Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 24 before travelling away for the return leg four days later.



JNA/OGB