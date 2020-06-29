Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Local contractors for Pobiman Project to complete work in the next 90 days- Frank Nelson

Accra Hearts of Oak S.C Board member, Frank Nelson has revealed that local contractors, K.A Estate Limited will complete their work on the Pobiman project in the next 90 days.



According to him, the construction of the project will be done by two contractors that are the local components by K.A Estate Limited and the other component done by the Turkish contractors.



Hearts of Oak signed an agreement with local contractors K.A Estate to commence the Pobiman Project on Friday, June 25, 2020.



The project which has stalled for some time now finally took off with a ceremony held over the weekend at the site.



Speaking to Happy FM on the duration of work to be done at the site, Frank Nelson said, “If not for Coronavirus the project should have taken off."



“The project is just one with two contractors that is the one being done by the local contractors and the other to be done by the foreign contractors.



“We are expecting the local contractors to be done with the work in the next 90 days and the Turkish contractors will take over the rest.



“The project will not take more than a year to complete”, he added.



On the transparency and cost of the budget for the project, he mentioned that the cost of the project will be available at the secretariat for all to find out.



The project would include multipurpose facilities that would house players, gymnasium, swimming pool, multiple playing fields, and other facilities.

