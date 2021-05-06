Local coaches must help develop players - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has called on local coaches to help develop players.



The President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku has launched the Juvenile football league with the aim of investing in the development of young talents to guide them understand the basics of football.



According to the former Hearts of Oak winger believes aside from investing money, coaches in the country must also help in the development of these talents.



“Our coaches must help players develop emotionally, physically and technically," he told Joy Sports.



"These three things are very important in helping players develop very well,” he added.



Laryea Kingston is currently working with Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjaelland.



The 2020/2021 Juvenile football league is set to commence on May 7, 2021.