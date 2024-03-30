Loan move to Radnicki Nis has helped to boost my confidence massively – Edmund Addo

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Edmund Addo has opened up on how his loan move to Radnicki Nis has helped him regain his confidence.



The Black Stars midfielder sealed a move to Serbian club Red Star Belgrade in 2023 and was expected to take his career to the next level.



Unfortunately, things did not pan out as he expected as he struggled for playing time.



Last month, Edmund Addo secured a loan move to Serbian side Radnicki Nis.



According to the midfielder, the move has helped him to play regular football to bolster his confidence.



"Yes, last year at Red Star Belgrade was difficult due to some minor injuries. On loan at Radnicki Nis has really given me much opportunities for more playing time and has also boosted my confidence massively,” Edmund Addo said.



He was speaking after featuring in Ghana’s friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda this month.



The midfielder has now set his sights on working harder to merit a Black Stars call-up for the June assignment.