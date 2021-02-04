Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Livid Asamoah Gyan blacklists Accra-based radio station

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan is at odds with one of Ghana's leading media organizations, JOY FM, for publishing a survey about how Ghanaians feel about his famous penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup quarter final stage.



The official JOY FM twitter handle tweeted: Fellow Ghanaians does Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss still hurt you?



An obviously livid Asamoah Gyan replied that he has from now onwards blacklisted JOY FM and has lost any shred of respect he had for the reputable station.



He also added that they should learn to show respect.



"I have lost Respect for you guys. From today, @Joy997FM is out on my list. You should be ashamed of your self. Learn how to respect. Smh" he tweeted.



Ghana played Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup quarter final stage with the scores at 1-1 when in the dying embers of the game a Dominic Adiyiah goal bound header was cruelly stopped by Athletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez with both hands.



The Black Stars were awarded a penalty and Asamaoh Gyan missed as he struck the bar with the Uruguayan goalie Fernando Muslera completely beaten.



Ghana crushed out on penalties after several misses as Uruguay progresses to the semi finals stage of the World Cup.



Since the incident and events that occurred after, Asamoah Gyan based on his mother's advise refrained from taking penalty kicks for Ghana.







