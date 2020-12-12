Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Livestreamed: Ghana vs Ivory Coast (WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations)

Cote d'Ivoire badly need to avoid defeat against the Black Satellites

Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito is looking to capitalise on Cote d'Ivoire's desperation when the two sides meet at the ongoing Wafu B Cup of Nations in Benin this afternoon.



In a three-team group at the sub-regional tournament, Ghana have already booked a qualification ticket to the next round of the competition following a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Nigeria on Wednesday.



Cote d'Ivoire, on the hand, badly need to avoid defeat against the Black Satellites, in the least, to join the latter to the next round, having held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in their opening game.



The two tournament finalists will secure qualification for the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



The four semi-finalists at the African gathering will, in turn, be rewarded with tickets to represent the continent at the World Cup in Indonesia.



Watch the game here.









