Lives would have been lost if Nsoatreman had won - Eric Alagidede reacts to assault on Maxwell Konadu

Following the goalless draw between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman FC in match week 11, a revelation has emerged from Nsoatreman General Manager Eric Alagidede who expressed a chilling sentiment that lives could have been lost if his team had emerged victorious in the intense match.



The aftermath witnessed serious violence unleashed by reported Bofoakwa Tano fans, leading to a brutal attack on Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu. Konadu fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.



The chaos escalated to unprecedented levels, with objects hurled at players and match officials who sought refuge in a room to escape the irate Bofoakwa Tano supporters.



“I advised my team to quickly move to the dressing room after the final whistle to depart the match venue, only for this untoward incident to occur. Maxwell was hit on his way to the dressing room, rendering him unconscious," Alagidede disclosed on Happy FM.



"The truth is, if Nsoatreman had won the game, we would have woken up to a tragic loss of lives, which would have been disastrous for Ghanaian football,” he added, highlighting the gravity of the situation."



Bofoakwa Tano have since been slapped with a stadium ban from the Ghana Football Association (AFCON) barring them from using the Sunyani Coronation Park as their home venue until further notice.