Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year wait for top-flight title

Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight title is over after Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea to confirm the Reds as Premier League champions.



Jurgen Klopp's side needed one victory to seal the league but City's failure to win means they cannot be caught.



It is Liverpool's 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90.



But, despite waiting three months to celebrate this moment because of coronavirus, fans have been urged to "stay home" by the city's metro mayor.



As the global pandemic disrupted life in England and led to the suspension of the Premier League, Reds supporters endured a nervous wait to see how the league season would be concluded, with some early suggestions it might have been declared null and void, thus wiping their remarkable efforts from the record books.



Thankfully for them, this did not come to pass, with the Premier League returning to action this month, enabling them to cap their stunning success.



However, because of the measures put in place in response to the virus, the Reds will not be able to celebrate their long-awaited success with their supporters immediately, at least not in the traditional sense.



As with Wednesday's impressive 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, when they next play at Anfield, against Aston Villa on Sunday, 5 July - and for their two other remaining home games - it will be behind closed doors.



As things stand it also seems unlikely they will be able to partake in any of the usual public events in Liverpool, such as an open-top bus parade around the city.



By quirk of fate, though, the next time they take to the field will be at the side they have beaten to this season's title and who pipped them so narrowly last campaign, Manchester City.

