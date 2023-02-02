Liverpool should have paid Sadio Mane to stay - Rio Ferdinand

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United and England legend, Rio Ferdinand has said that Liverpool made a big mistake by allowing Sadio Mane to leave the club.



The Senegalese international on June 27, 2022, joined German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich from Liverpool for a reported fee of £35 million.



Liverpool haven't been the same since the exit of the Senegalese and currently occupy the 9th position on the league table.



Liverpool's struggles this season, according to Rio Ferdinand could have been simply avoided had the Red given in to the demands of Sadio Mane.



"Why didn't they just pay him the money to stay? I think they let the wrong one go, they should've let Firmino go, I just don't understand how you let someone who is world-class at that moment in time."



"Ideally who would've liked to have stayed if you gave the contract he was looking for or something similar to what Salah got? I just can't get my head around it, every Liverpool fan must be sitting there thinking 'wow, how have we let this slip through our hands, a player of that calibre? Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport.



Sadio Mane scored 23 goals in 51 appearances as Liverpool won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the 2021/2022 season before joining Bayern Munich.