Liverpool ready to trigger Inaki Williams release clause?

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Premier League side, Liverpool are ready to pay Inaki Williams' €55 million release clause according to reports.



The Black Stars striker has been on the radar of several clubs following his exploits with La Liga side, Athletic Bilbao.



Williams, having completed his nationality switch was named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.



He featured in all three games but failed to find the back of the net.



However, the Reds are prepared to pay the release clause of the striker.



Williams has so far scored 6 goals in all competitions in 16 appearances for the side in the ongoing season.



Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde's side are also interested in signing César Azpilicueta, Álvaro Odriozola, Mikel Oyarzabal, Aymeric Laporte, and Jon Karrikaburu in the January transfer window.