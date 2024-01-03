Liverpool played Salah but West Ham couldn't play Kudus - David Moyes laments

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Manager of West Ham United, David Moyes expressed his frustration on Tuesday night after he was not allowed to use Mohammed Kudus in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion.



Mohammed Kudus, 23, is to report to Ghana to join the Black Stars to prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Information gathered indicates that West Ham engaged the technical team of Ghana looking to keep the forward for a few days for him to feature in the game against Brighton but the request was rejected.



As a result, he was not in the team’s matchday squad tonight in the goalless draw against Brighton.



Speaking after the game, David Moyes described the inability to play Mohammed Kudus as unfortunate.



“Unfortunately, we could not play Mohammed Kudus for reasons I don't know.



“Liverpool was able to play Mohamed Salah on Monday but we were not permitted to play Mo,” David Moyes who was unhappy said.



Mohammed Kudus is expected to report to the camp of the Black Stars on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.