Liverpool legend professes love for Ghana

Former England striker Emile Heskey

Former England and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has revealed in an interview with Ghana’s leading sports television outfit GTV Sports+ that he is partially Ghanaian.



The former No. 9 proved his real worth while representing England and playing in the English Premier League as he scored seven goals from 62 caps, 110 in 516 Premier League games and 53 assists. The incredible feat has positioned Heskey among the top cults in English football whilst his personality has transcended borders making him an iconic figure known for the supreme act of goal-scoring.



Heskey, 42, has already visited Ghana twice (2017 and 2020) as he continues to explore and build tighter connections with the West African country which has produced a number of Premier League stars such as Anthony Yeboah, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew among others.



The Leicester City women’s football ambassador is also married to a Ghanaian lady by name Chantelle Tagoe. Heskey, who was born to black parents in the Caribbean nation of Antigua, was locked in a one-on-one chat with Ghana’s leading sports television broadcasters GTV Sports+ and discussed wide range of issues including revealing that he was born in Antigua where he said shares a lot of resembles with Ghana when he first visited the country in 2017.



“When I first landed in Ghana when I saw the atmosphere and the place was almost like Antigua. When I came to Ghana I went to George Boateng mother’s house and she gave me light soup and that was nice,” he told Gloria Peprah on the GTV Sports+ Breakfast show.



The former Leicester City striker revealed: “I have recently been made an ambassador for women’s football by Leicester City so that is what I’m doing now.”



Heskey has both Ghanaian and Nigerian roots but represented England at international level.

