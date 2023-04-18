Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher criticizes Thomas Partey's performance against West Ham United

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has said that he was disappointed in the performance of Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey in Arsenal's drawn game against West Ham United.



Thomas Partey started and lasted 67 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Jorginho in the game that ended 2-2 at the London Stadium.



The Ghanaian was heavily criticized for losing the ball in his own half which led to West Ham United's penalty that was converted by Mohammed Said Benrahma in the 33rd minute.



Speaking after the game, Jamie Carragher admitted Thomas Partey has been fantastic for the Gunners in the season but disappointed in the game against the Hammers.



“Thomas Partey has been fantastic this season for Arsenal but this is the worst I’ve seen him play. He’s just not at the races at all,” Jamie Carragher said as quoted by Arsenal Reports on Twitter.



Arsenal after drawing 2-2 against West Ham United means that they must win all their remaining seven games before they can win the 2022/2023 Premier League title.





