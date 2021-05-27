Liverpool interest stalls Fatawu Issahaku’s move to Bayer Leverkusen

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Liverpool have reportedly shown interest in Fatawu Issahaku and this has stalled the player’s move to Bayer Leverkusen.



Local media reports Issahaku landed in Germany on Monday to sign with Leverkusen, but the latest reports from England claim the transfer has been put on hold after a last-ditch bid by Liverpool.



The Bundesliga giants had almost reached an agreement following a meeting between the player and his representatives.



But Issahaku wants to study Liverpool’s bid before deciding on his next destination.



Issahaku currently plays for Steadfast FC in the second tier of Ghanaian football, but he has already signed a sponsorship deal with kit manufacturer Nike.



He has enjoyed a stellar year so far and a big move to Europe would therefore raise his profile further.



The 17-year-old was adjudged most valuable player at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania which Ghana won.



Steadfast, a club owned by Minority Leader in Ghana's parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, rate their talented youngster at £2million.