Liverpool fans suffer online trolls after 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in Europa League

Some football fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), have mocked Liverpool following their 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, April 11, 2024.



Some rival fans, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City were happy to see Liverpool getting trashed at Anfield and have taken to social media to display their excitement.



Meanwhile, fans of other European leagues argue that Atalanta’s win settles the debate about the Premier League being overrated.



Gianluca Scamacca scored a brace with Mario Pasalic, adding another to put the Italian side in pole position for a semi-final qualification.



Liverpool will need to do the unthinkable by staging a comeback in the second leg to edge out Atalanta.



The return encounter will come off on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Gewiss Stadium in Italy.



