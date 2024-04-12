Liverpool fans suffer online trolls after 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in Europa League

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Some football fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), have mocked Liverpool following their 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, April 11, 2024.
Some rival fans, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City were happy to see Liverpool getting trashed at Anfield and have taken to social media to display their excitement.
Meanwhile, fans of other European leagues argue that Atalanta’s win settles the debate about the Premier League being overrated.
Gianluca Scamacca scored a brace with Mario Pasalic, adding another to put the Italian side in pole position for a semi-final qualification.
Liverpool will need to do the unthinkable by staging a comeback in the second leg to edge out Atalanta.
The return encounter will come off on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Gewiss Stadium in Italy.
Check out some reactions below
Laughing so hard at how Liverpool fans spent the last couple of days mocking Arsenal’s draw against Bayern only to have their pants pulled down at home by Atalanta that too at Anfield.pic.twitter.com/zh6qTrFizK— Mo Tariq (@AFCtariq) April 12, 2024
Too Easy pic.twitter.com/SwoKepwdkg— Atalanta BC (@ataalannta) April 11, 2024
No way Atalanta just humiliated 1st in the Premier League Liverpool at Anfield. A discussion about the Premier League MUST be had— Art Vendelay ⚜ ???????? (@TonyMellace7) April 11, 2024
I think Atalanta would win the Premier League https://t.co/0Sec8XhV5c— Pena Cartel ???? (@PenaCartel) April 11, 2024
Liverpool, premier league title contender just lost to a 6th place Serie A team, Atalanta.— Toyor (@toyor_pr) April 11, 2024
This is another testament that Premier League is overhyped.
Premier League Leaders lost to 6th place Atalanta— Demxral (@Demxral) April 11, 2024
But i was told Serie a is a Farmers league.... pic.twitter.com/bIZgl4F4UD
We’ve already knocked out Liverpool out the Fa Cup.— 天蝎座 (@UtdEIIis) April 11, 2024
We slowed down their momentum in the premier league with a draw.
Now Atalanta are beating them 2-0 at Anfield in the Europa League.
Klopp’s farewell party has well and truly been mudded! ????
Premier league bias will be that league’s downfall…— Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) April 11, 2024
Look at what Atalanta is doing to one of your top three teams
Man City ❌— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 11, 2024
Arsenal ❌
Liverpool ❌
West Ham ❌
Aston Villa ✅
Unai Emery's side were the ???????????????? Premier League team to win their first leg in European competitions this week ???? pic.twitter.com/4ttRwzx8t0
Jurgen Klopp receiving a Carabao Cup in his farewell season at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/xKvpLRK5lg— Triple M (@Tripple____M) April 12, 2024
Liverpool have played 50 games in all comps this season and gone 1-0 down in 20 of them. Lots of impressive comebacks within that, of course, but if you're going behind on such a regular basis and repeatedly putting yourself under pressure, eventually it's going to catch up.— Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 12, 2024
Good morning Liverpool fans❤️ pic.twitter.com/lMwkir3aJS— Trey (@UTDTrey) April 12, 2024
Atalanta humbling Liverpool at Anfield has made my week ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/gTWzvAd81t— A͎ ???????? (@Alex___UTD) April 12, 2024
Liverpool: THIS IS ANDIELD! No one wins here. No skills survive here.— Maxvayshia™ (@maxvayshia) April 12, 2024
Atalanta: pic.twitter.com/BSozFOr1JC
Klopp: We want to win Europa league too— CrazyBoy???????? (@Davie07U) April 12, 2024
Also Atalanta ???? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vkLBvwWH1e
Atalanta vs Liverpool 2nd leg— UtdGabbi (@UtdGabbii) April 12, 2024
Lookman cutting in from the left
Robertson: pic.twitter.com/P3nXa67tsy
I heard the corner was taken really quickly by Atalanta at Anfield.— 8 (@FCBpe8dri) April 12, 2024
We Barcelona fans can relate???????????? pic.twitter.com/xqhqs9cLv2
Liverpool walked alone against Atalanta ????????— Tweeta (@arsenaltweeta) April 12, 2024
pic.twitter.com/GYaVhw7hlJ
That Klopp documentary has a Mainoo top bin, 3-0 defeat at Anfield by Atalanta, Diallo last minute dagger. It’s more like a true crime documentary if you ask me. Can’t wait. ????????— Saddam (@Saddam_KE) April 12, 2024
Liverpool : “We will do everything to win the Europa League for Klopp's farewell.”— ???? ???????? (@BMNCTY) April 12, 2024
Atalanta:
pic.twitter.com/BoPHcVFHRB
Atalanta staff members celebrated their side’s 3-0 thrashing against Liverpool with selfies on the Anfield pitch ???????? pic.twitter.com/67MCqd9Btd— SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 12, 2024
Man United fan Luke Littler was quick to aim digs at Liverpool after their 3-0 loss against Atalanta last night ???????? pic.twitter.com/g9Gqc0Rcdf— SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 12, 2024
English teams have massively underperformed in Europe.— Beth T (@bethTmufc) April 12, 2024
Arsenal's best season at the Emirates could only manage a draw with Bayern's worst season.
Leverkusen battered West Ham despite it only being 2:0
& Liverpool... At Anfield got beat 3:0 by Atalanta ( 6th in Serie A )
I was at Anfield last night with my son and he spotted this.— Brolo (@brolo_uk) April 12, 2024
Class from the @Atalanta_BC fans. ????⚪#bcfc #kro pic.twitter.com/GMJQAVPKBX
Had a nightmare that we lost 3-0 to Atalanta.— Liam ???? (@LiamMLFC) April 12, 2024
pic.twitter.com/iyKLZWmiDU