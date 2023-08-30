Liverpool defender Jarrell Quansah delighted with Premier League debut

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

English-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Jarrell Quansah has expressed delight after making his debut for Liverpool in the Premier League.



During the match against Newcastle, Quansah came on as a substitute for Joel Matip with just 13 minutes left. It was a tricky situation for the youngster who was thrown to the wolves after Liverpool lost star defender Virgil Van Dijk to a red card.



The youngster, defied the odds and impressed greatly with some good passes and solid interventions at the heart of the Liverpool defends.



Speaking after the game, Quansah said opened up on the conversation he had with Klopp prior to coming on.



He said "You don’t expect to make your debut away with 10 men at St. James’ Park 1-0 down, so it’s hard to put into words at this minute."

ah referred to his debut as a dream come true and stated that the rush of adrenaline helped him perform well.



He said, "It’s what dreams are made of, a cliché but it’s so true. I’m ready for whatever comes."



