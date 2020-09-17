Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Liverpool chase youngster Jeremy Doku

Liverpool manager Klopp is interested in signing Anderlecht's Jérémy Doku according to reports.



There have been talks of signing him and sending him back to Anderlecht on a season long loan.



The Premier League champions tried to take Doku away from Anderlecht two years ago, but Doku decided to stay with Anderlecht.



According to outlet the Athletic, Liverpool will make no attempt to sign Doku for now but the club will closely monitor the performance of the Anderlecht youngster.



The 18-year-old's current market value is €9,000,000 and his contract with Anderlecht runs till June 2022.





