Liverpool battle Manchester United for the signature of Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Premier League giants Liverpool have joined the race alongside Manchester United for the services of Nordsjaelland winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana ahead of the summer transfer window according to reports.



Sulemana has been under the microscope in recent weeks due to his exceptional performances in the Danish top-flight competition.



He has primarily been followed by Dutch champions Ajax who have sent scouts to watch him on multiple occasions. Recently, the sporting director of the side Marc Overmars watched him personally and was left impressed per reports.



The likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon and Monaco are also interested which will make the race for his signature more interesting. United and Liverpool are seen as the biggest clubs among the bunch and it is understood that Sulemana admires the interest from both teams.



The 19-year-old has been priced at 12 million euros per reports, a figure which is considered cheap considering his quality. He has netted four goals and assisted six in the league this season.