Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: Ajayi stuns Anfield as Allardyce makes his point

Semi Ajeyi struck late to earn a point for West Brom against Liverpool

Semi Ajayi claimed another valuable point for West Brom in their survival fight as his 82nd-minute header snatched a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.



The centre-back's deflected shot - later credited as a Ruben Dias own goal - helped Albion to earn a share of the spoils at Manchester City earlier this month and his looping effort came off the post before spinning beyond a helpless Alisson at Anfield on Sunday.



Liverpool dominated for long periods without adding to their lead but the Baggies improved after the break and equalized in the 83rd minute.



Ajayi leaped high above the home defense to send a header in off the post to spark jubilant celebrations from the away team at Anfield.



West Brom keeper Johnstone made a superb save to deny Roberto Firmino a winner near the end.

