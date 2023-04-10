Lionel Messi waiting on transfer call from Barcelona president Joan Laporta as PSG contract saga rumbles on

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: goal.com

Lionel Messi is reportedly waiting on a call from Barcelona president Joan Laporta before making a decision on a possible return to Camp Nou.



The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is seeing an emotional retracing of steps to Catalunya speculated on as his contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs down. With no fresh terms agreed in France, the Argentine superstar continues to head towards free agency.



Several prominent figures in Barcelona, including Laporta, have left the door open for Messi to head back to Spain. No official approach has been made as yet, though, with PSG still having the only formal offer on the table. Messi hopes that situation will soon change, with Mundo Deportivo claiming that he is waiting on contact from the Blaugrana.



Laporta has spoken with Messi's father, but not with the player himself. Barca boss Xavi is another of those to have talked up a potential deal for a former team-mate that he is “in love” with, but it remains to be seen whether a stunning agreement can be put in place with the all-time great.