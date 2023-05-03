Lionel Messi set to leave PSG - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paris Saint-German superstar, Lionel Messi's departure from the club is reportedly imminent.



Renowned transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Argentine great will close the chapter with PSG at the end of the current campaign.



"Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore," he tweeted.



He added that Messi's father Jorge Messi, who is his agent, agreed with the club a month ago.



"Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project. It was the final breaking point."



The football icon's current will run out at the end of the season after joining the French giants in 2021 on a free transfer.



Messi's PSG career did not go as planned as he faced two successive elimination from the UEFA Champions League, got booed by the fans at some point, and bowed to two Coupe de France eliminations.



He won the Ligue One and French Super Cup and is on the verge of a second Ligue One title.



Reports claim that Lionel Messi is interested in returning to his boyhood club Barcelona, where he chalked the majority of his success in football.



The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently on suspension after travelling on holidays with his family without the PSG's consent.









???? Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.



Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.



It was the final breaking point. pic.twitter.com/Bwehuvyq1E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

EE/KPE